close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
July 8, 2019

Maryam’s drama flopped before 24 hours: Shahbaz Gill

Top Story

I
INP
July 8, 2019

LAHORE: Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill has said that Maryam Nawaz’ presser ended on drop scene even before passing 24 hours of her presser.Shahbaz Gill said that after the accountability court judge’s denial regarding video, Maryam Nawaz should be ashamed. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not stop itself from past tactics which included pressurising and using influence on the judiciary, adding that the PML-N’s politics surrounds around a lie. He said that Maryam Nawaz’ so-called understanding and knowledge of politics will bury the PML-N’s politics.

Shahbaz Gill said the PML-N leadership made hostage the entire nation for two hours while Maryam Nawaz’ emotional speech and drama end up a flop. He said that the whole nation witnessed how these people throw mud on the national institutions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus