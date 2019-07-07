Indian Muslim officer wants to change name to escape lynching

ISLAMABAD: Expressing fear over the rising incidents of mob lynching in the country, a Muslim bureaucrat in Madhya Pradesh government has said that he wants to change his name in order to protect himself from the violent crowd. According to Indian media reports expressing fear over the rising incidents of mob lynching in India, a Muslim bureaucrat in Madhya Pradesh government has said that he wants to change his name in order to protect himself from the violent crowd. Senior officer Niyaz Khan posted a series of tweets on Saturday expressing his fear for the safety of the Muslims in the country.

Khan also said that he has been trying to change his name to hide his Muslim identity. The senior bureaucrat said that the new name will save him from the violent crowd. Khan said that he does not look like a Muslim from appearance because he does not wear a kurta and has no beard and this can help him in getting away easily from hate and violence. The bureaucrat, however, added that is not the case with his brother because if he wears traditional clothes and has a beard then it is dangerous for him.

“The new name will save me from the violent crowd. If I have no topi, no kurta and no beard I can get away easily by telling my fake name to the crowd. However, if my brother is wearing traditional clothes and has beard he is in most dangerous situation,” Khan tweeted.

The bureaucrat advised that it is better for Muslims to change their names since no institution can protect them from violent crowd. Khan also advised the Muslim actors to change their names to protect their films. He said that even the films with top actors are not doing good business these days and they should understand the reason behind this.

“Bollywood actors of my community should also start finding a new name to protect their movies. Now even the top stars movies have started to flop. They should understand the meaning,” Khan wrote on Twitter. Khan also writes English novels and he has written five novels so far. The senior government officer said that he has expressed his fear in his new novel ‘Tale of a Nocturnal’.