Swamy booked for calling Rahul cocaine addict

ISLAMABAD: Indian state Chhattisgarh police have registered case against ruling BJP member Parliament and party’s thinker Subramanian Swamy for alleging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that he is an addict of cocaine.

Based on a complaint of Jashpur district Congress President Pawan Agrawal, the Swamy, who is known critic of Pakistan, alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine as the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

“Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people,” he said in the complaint.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), the SP said.

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, “Swamy’s statement is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It has disrespected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the state and all over the country. He has no moral and legal right to make such a false statement.”

Various wings of the Congress, including the Youth Congress, Women’s Congress and the National Students’ Union of India in the state have been filing complaint against Swamy at police stations in all the districts and development block headquarters since Saturday night, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress workers staged a protest against Swamy over his remarks against Gandhi. Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia charged that Swamy has been using “unparliamentary” language and issuing “false and baseless” statements against Gandhi.

Swamy has lost his “mental balance” and the BJP should provide treatment to him as soon as possible; otherwise, Congress workers know very well how to treat this type of people, he said. “Swamy should publicly tender his unconditional apology to Rahul Gandhi and should amend his ways in future,” Lilothia said. The Congress workers torched an effigy of Swamy during the protest.