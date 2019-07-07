Maryam demands PM’s resignation

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Sunday her father Nawaz Sharif was ousted for demanding civilian supremacy in the country.

Addressing a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin despite the government refusal to give permission for a gathering in the city, Maryam said that judge Arshad Malik’s video proves that her father was innocent.

“Today, Nawaz Sharif stands vindicated in the eyes of 220 million people,” she claimed.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif would not only be released but also be elected as the prime minister of the country again, with even bigger public might. She said her father was punished again and again for raising voice for rights of people and for demanding respect for the vote. She made people raise slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” (Give respect to the vote).

The PML-N leader undertook the 200km journey away from Lahore, saying she would meet her supporters at all costs. She had said “whether it is ground or a road” she would reach there “despite all the hindrances created by the government”. Maryam reached the venue in the midnight and tweeted that owing to a large crowd, she could not get out of her car for 50 minutes. She also said that she left for Mandi Bahauddin on July 7 and reached the city on July 8.

Moreover, she lashed out at the prime minister and demanded his resignation. She said the PM could not hide his “incompetence” in the name of accountability anymore, while referring to the leaked video. She said inflation had reached to the highest levels in the country. She also demanded his resignation besides calling him “selected” premier. PML-N leaders Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, Talal Chaudhry, Musaddiq Malik, Pervaiz Rashid, Azma Bukhari and Saifullah Khokhar accompanied her. Earlier on Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin sealed the main gate of the Quaid-e-Azam ground and deployed a police contingent there to prevent the party leader from holding a rally for which an NOC was denied, citing security reasons.

The PML-N leader had also promised to further elaborate on her claims regarding accountability judge Arshad Malik, who she said was forced to give a verdict against her father, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, under “immense pressure from hidden hands”.