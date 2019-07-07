PM terms Ayn Rand’s quote apt for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday quoted a text by Russian-American author and philosopher, Ayn Rand, terming it apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI government.

In a message on the social media, Imran shared the screenshot of a post captioned “Ayn Rand wrote this almost 60 years ago. It’s frightening how accurate this statement is today”

As per the screenshot, Rand says, “when you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion —when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing —when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in good, but in favors — when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you — when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — you may know that your society is doomed”. In another tweet, PM Khan said the key aim was to lift millions of people out of poverty by targeting funds, resources and skills training to the most marginalized communities.

He said several initiatives would be launched under the Ehsas Program this year to improve the living standard of the poor. “I was delighted to launch the National Poverty Graduation Initiative recently,” he noted.