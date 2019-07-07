Pak U19 whitewash SA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan whitewashed South Africa under-19 team, winning the last and seventh one-dayer by seven wickets in Durban Sunday.

Harris Khan (69 not out) helped Pakistan under-19 hit up 183 runs winning target in 38th over.

Basit Ali (56) also played well. Earlier, Mohammad Aamir (3-40), Aamir Ali (2-37) and Harris (2-21) bowled well to restrict South Africa to 182 all out in 48th over.

Parsons (37) and J Bird (29) were the only notable run getters for South Africa.

Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir, who was later declared player of the series, reflecting on the series, said: “I am really happy that we are playing consistently good cricket in the last four weeks. Our team has performed well in all departments of the game, and we have completed a clean sweep in the series.

“I am satisfied over my personal performance as I was declared best player of the series in last month’s Sri Lanka series and now against South Africa.”

Scores in brief: South Africa U19 182 all out, 48 overs (Bryce Parsons 37, Khanya Cotani 36 not out; Mohammad Amir 3-40, Amir Ali 2-27, Mohammad Haris 2-21). Pakistan U19 185-3, 37.3 overs (Mohammad Haris 69 not out, Basit Ali 56).