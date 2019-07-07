PCB will decide my future as captain: Sarfaraz

ISLAMABAD: Sarfaraz Ahmed has left his fate as captain to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying the board has only appointed him till the World Cup.

“It is up to the PCB to decide on my future association with the team. The PCB appointed me as a captain and the board has to decide on my future also.”

Sarfaraz said his team had picked up following some early losses including that against India. “We really had to spend some tough days after defeat against India and tried to gather ourselves for remaining matches. We went on to win four matches in a row. I believe we performed satisfactory in the World Cup.”

When asked as to why he relegated himself in batting order, Sarfaraz said Haris Sohail was playing better cricket and was preferred for that position. “I gave up my position to Haris as he was playing well. I thought I should come after him.”

He admitted that the loss against West Indies in the opening match was a telling blow to the Pakistan team. “Our run-rate had gone down considerably after the opening match. We tried to pull up the run-rate against Afghanistan but could not do that.”

Pakistan captain said he always tried to respect senior players including Mohammad Hafeez. “Senior players had always been an asset to the team and I have tried my best to get seniors’ feedback.”

Sarfaraz said that chief selector Inzamamul Haq was part and parcel of the team selection for the first four matches. “We have made all decisions in consultation with all seniors.”

Sarfaraz, however, could not give any satisfactory answer when asked as why the team was so poor with fielding as no less than 17 catches were dropped. “We also took good catches but unfortunately dropped some.”

He wished best of luck for Shoaib Malik saying that he had arranged farewell function in dressing room for the outgoing player. “He served our cricket for many years.”

He however denied that he ever had said scoring 500 runs in last match against Bangladesh. “I just talked about miracles and nothing else. I was never serious of scoring 500 runs. I was talking about miracle.”

Sarfaraz also denied any infighting in the team saying that it was never like that. “We stayed united throughout the event.”