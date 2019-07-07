close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
July 8, 2019

BD religious teacher arrested over child rapes

World

July 8, 2019

DHAKA: A religious school's headteacher has been arrested for allegedly raping two girls and sexually molesting another six children under his care, officials said Sunday. Abul Khair Belali, 33, is the second principal of a madrassa -- a religious school -- to be arrested this week for allegedly raping students. Belali, also an imam at a nearby mosque, was arrested Friday at the Kendua girls' madrassa after an 11-year-old student told her parents she had been raped by him, police chief Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said.

