Mon Jul 08, 2019
AFP
July 8, 2019

Thousands displaced in Rohingya camp landslides

World

AFP
July 8, 2019

DHAKA: Monsoon-triggered landslides in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh have killed one person and left more than 4,500 homeless, aid officials said on Sunday.About 35 centimetres of rain fell in 72 hours before the landslides started on Saturday in camps around Cox´s than 900,000 of the Muslim minority who fled Myanmar, the UN said.Twenty-six landslides were reported in makeshift camps built on hills near the border with Myanmar.

