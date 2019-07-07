close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
AFP
July 8, 2019

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude quake

World

AFP
July 8, 2019

JAKARTA: Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at sea late Sunday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most disaster-hit nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide. Earthquakes and tsunamis have claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

Sunday's quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres in the Molucca Sea 185 kilometres southeast of Manado, between north Sulawesi and north Maluku islands, according to the US Geological Survey.

A tsunami warning was quickly issued for nearby coastal communities, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. "We urge people not to panic but to stay vigilant," Kustoro Hadiatmoko, head of the geophysics agency office in Ternate, told Metro TV.

"We also urge people to stay away from the beach and rivers." Residents of Ternate in the Maluku island chain described panic as the quake hit. "I was getting ready to sleep when the window started rattling," Budi Nurgianto told AFP. "It was very strong -- I ran from my house and all my neighbours fled too."

Hasyim Yusuf, the head of the Ternate disaster mitigation agency, said there were no reports of fatalities but some people were "traumatised" by the tremor. "In Ternate people were panicking and some evacuated to higher ground," he told Metro TV. An official from Indonesia´s geophysics agency, Ot Oral Sem Wilar, said he felt the tremor strongly from where he was holidaying in North Sulawesi. "My friends in Manado said people who live along the coastal area are evacuating."

