Ilyas Bilour decries govt’s ‘anti-business’ policies

PESHAWAR: Leader of United Business Group Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has termed the announcement of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman about not inflating prices of ghee and cooking oil as unrealistic.

Bilour, a leading businessman of the country, said in a press statement on Sunday that the government had made an increase up to Rs20 per kilogram in prices of ghee and cooking oil. But, he said, the Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi during a recent meeting with the business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had proven himself as spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan by giving what he called deceit remark.

He asserted that the FBR chairman is telling lies openly as the government had already made an increase of Rs20 per kilogram in the prices of ghee and cooking oil.

Bilour said the announcement to not increase in prices of ghee and cooking oil was unjust and painful for ghee millers.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was damaging the country’s economy through the Federal Board of Revenue and is treating the entire nation as if they were dacoits and looters.

He said the whole business community was protesting against the prime minister and the Federal Board of Revenue over the imposition of unwise decisions and laws on them.

Bilour warned that if the government and Federal Board of Revenue didn’t shun their anti-businesses policies, they would face tough resistance and all responsibility would rest with the premier and FBR chief.

Ilyas Bilour, who is also a leader of the Awami National Party, said the country’s economy had been put on stake by presenting of IMF-dictated budget for the next financial year 2019-20. He said the masses had been overburdened by the imposition heavy direct and indirect taxes in the budget. He said the Federal Board of Revenue had introduced new and unique laws, multiplying miseries of the business community.