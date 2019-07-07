Pak enyoy calls on Chinese FM

BEIJING: Ambassador Masood Khalid paid a farewell call on State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. In his remarks, Khalid emphasized the singular honour of having represented Pakistan in China, a close friend, trusted partner and good neighbour. The Ambassador conveyed his gratitude for the continued support Pakistan has received from the leadership, government and people of China. State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi thanked the Ambassador for his contributions to the Pakistan-China partnership. As time tested partners who had always stood shoulder to shoulder, the State Councillor added, China would continue to promote its cooperation with Pakistan in all areas.