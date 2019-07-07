Commissioner for providing facilities at bus, van terminals

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti has directed for ensuring basic facilities at bus and wagon stands in the Faisalabad Division.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held to review basic facilities being provided at wagon and bus stands here on Sunday.

The commissioner asked the secretaries of the RTAs to make a compliance report and it should be submitted forthwith after arranging all basic facilities at the bus and wagon stands.

The commissioner informed that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken very serious notice of deplorable conditions at public transport stands. He directed that lights, flouring, fans or air coolers must be installed in waiting areas/rooms besides arrangements of sufficient seats for the passengers. He said that clean drinking water should be available and arrangements of sufficient numbers of washrooms must be ensured.

The commissioner said that the management of bus/wagon stands should be made bound for efficient mechanism for cleanliness and proper disposal of solid waste. He said that proper ramps for the people using wheelchairs and disable persons were needed to be provided at these stands. The commissioner asked the secretaries of the RTAs for regular inspections of the wagon/bus stands and said that proper parking space for pick and drop of passengers should be available to avoid any traffic blockage on roads. He directed for checking the fare list and necessary information/signage must be displayed on conspicuous places.

He said that food/eatable items being provided at the wagon/bus stands must be hygienically safe and rate lists should be displayed for the convenience of the consumers.

The commissioner also stressed upon inspections of the fitness of passengers vehicles and said that unfit vehicles should not be allowed to ply on the roads. He warned that licenses of the transport stands should be cancelled failing to comply with the instructions regarding provision of necessary basic facilities at bus/wagon stands.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, ADCG Tariq Niazi, Addl Commissioner Mehboob Ahmad, RTA Secretary Zameer Hussain, ACG Musawar Niazi, Admin Officer Riaz Anjum, General Bus Stand Assistant Administrator Rana Habib and others were also present.