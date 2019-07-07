DC for making arrangements to meet emergency in monsoon

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir has directed the officers concerned to make all arrangements to meet any emergency during the monsoon season.

She said this while addressing a meeting held to review pre-monsoon and flood arrangements at the DC Office on Sunday. The DC said that all relevant machinery should be functional while relief camps would work round the clock in monsoon season. She said that food, shelter and other facilities would be provided to the flood affectees. She directed the officers of the Irrigation Department to ensure repair of vulnerable points of protective bunds and ensure that suitable material was available at the site to meet breach eventuality. She said that the main control room would be established at the DC Office to monitor the performance of officers and staff.

140 GANGS BUSTED IN SIX MONTHS: Police have arrested 481 members of 140 dacoit gangs in a crackdown here during the first six months of this year.

The police also recovered booty worth Rs 86 million from the accused persons. The police recovered 47kg heroin, 596kg charas, 16kg opium and 8,184 litres liquor besides 37 Kalashnikovs, 62 rifles, 68 guns, 880 pistols, 21 revolvers, four carbines from the outlaws. The police also arrested 3,863 proclaimed offenders during the period.

YOUTH DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in the Upper Chenab Canal on Sunday. The youth was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned.