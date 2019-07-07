DC pays surprise visits to hospitals

JHANG: DHA Administrator/DC Tahir Wattoo on Sunday paid surprise visits to various hospitals to check the attendance of doctors and paramedics.

Tahir Wattoo along with Shorkot AC Zahid Hussain reached the BHU Rashidpur and asked the patients about the services being provided to them. The DC directed the doctors and other staff to ensure their presence during evening and night duty hours and perform their duty with dedication. The DC along with AC Abdul Rauf visited the City Hospital and found senior staff absent from their duty. The DC was informed that three male and two female doctors, eight nurses, dispensers, operation theater assistant and other qualified staff for morning, evening and night shifts were anointed to start an emergency and surgical services. When contacted, district administration spokesman Shakeel confirmed the surprise visits of the DC and ACs and said necessary directions had been issued to Health CEO to ensure attendance of the doctors and other staff and other facilities at hospitals.