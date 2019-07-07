close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Two sisters among three drown in River Sutlej

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Three girls, including two sisters, drowned in the River Sutlej while washing clothes at the river bank at Basti Jhok Jhanwar on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, two sisters, Allah Rakhi and Sadia Bibi, both daughters of Ghulam Mustafa, and Humaira Bibi, were washing clothes when suddenly they slipped and drowned in the river. Rescue 1122 teams recovered the dead bodies of the victims and handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ahmad Ali of Khanpur drowned in Haji Canal. His body was recovered by Rescue-1122 and handed over to the heirs.

WORKSHOP: The Quality Enhancement Cell team of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Sunday visited the Bahawalnagar campus and organised a capacity building workshop on ‘Academic/Scientific Writings’. Resource person Dr Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Quality Enhancement Cell Director, highlighted the ethics in research and its importance. Dr Abu Bakr, Bahawalnagar campus director, delivered his lecture on literature review. Dr Rafaqat Ali also spoke.

DEMO: Hundreds of residents of Ahmadpur East staged a demonstration against poor sanitation condition in the city. The residents raised slogans against the municipal committee chief officer and sanitary staffers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus