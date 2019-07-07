Two sisters among three drown in River Sutlej

BAHAWALPUR: Three girls, including two sisters, drowned in the River Sutlej while washing clothes at the river bank at Basti Jhok Jhanwar on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, two sisters, Allah Rakhi and Sadia Bibi, both daughters of Ghulam Mustafa, and Humaira Bibi, were washing clothes when suddenly they slipped and drowned in the river. Rescue 1122 teams recovered the dead bodies of the victims and handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ahmad Ali of Khanpur drowned in Haji Canal. His body was recovered by Rescue-1122 and handed over to the heirs.

WORKSHOP: The Quality Enhancement Cell team of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Sunday visited the Bahawalnagar campus and organised a capacity building workshop on ‘Academic/Scientific Writings’. Resource person Dr Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Quality Enhancement Cell Director, highlighted the ethics in research and its importance. Dr Abu Bakr, Bahawalnagar campus director, delivered his lecture on literature review. Dr Rafaqat Ali also spoke.

DEMO: Hundreds of residents of Ahmadpur East staged a demonstration against poor sanitation condition in the city. The residents raised slogans against the municipal committee chief officer and sanitary staffers.