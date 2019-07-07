Video exposes PML-N’s negative politics: minister

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam has said that the recent video of the Accountability Court judge has exposed the negative politics of the PML-N.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister said that the political boat of the PML-N was sinking.

He said that the current deplorable economic condition was a result of looting and plundering of the national wealth and resources by the former governments. They got needless high loans from the world’s financial institutions, he alleged.

EIGHT BOOKED: Sadar police on Sunday booked eight members of a gang, including girl, for taking Rs 390,000 from a man by blackmailing him.

Muhammad Arif of 17/1L village Renala Khurd lodged a complaint with the police stating that accused Kainat, Imran, Ahmad Yar Sipra, Amal Baloch, a constable of A-Division police, Babar Pathan, Sultan Arain and Muhammad Ashraf of Mansoorabad Colony allegedly threatened him that they would lodge a rape case against him.

The complainant alleged that the accused forcibly received Rs 390,000 from him and threatened him of dire consequences if he tells anything to police.

BOOTLEGGER HELD WITH WINE: A-Division police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 100 wine bottles from him. On a tip-off, the police checked a car and recovered wine bottles. The police also arrested car rider Muhammad Qasim. The police have registered a case.

BOY ABDUCTED: A 10-year-old boy was abducted from Kot Allah Yar Khan on Sunday.

Muhammad Akram was abducted by 10 unidentified accused. Police have registered a case.