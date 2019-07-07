Two journalists escape unhurt in grenade attack

KALAYA: Two journalists on Sunday escaped unhurt in a grenade attack in Hangu district, local sources said. They said that an explosives device planted in a motorcycle parked outside the hujra of Syed Hassan Mahmood and Syed Adnan went off, but caused no casualty. Syed Hassan Mahmood, General Secretary of Orakzai Press Club, said that his family had been receiving threats from unknown people since long. He said his nephew Syed Adnan was kidnapped a few months back and FIR was registered at the Doaba Police Station. Expressing his concern, he said that the police could not apprehend the culprits so far. Meanwhile, in an emergency meeting held at the Orakzai Press Club, the members asked the chief minister, provincial police chief, corps commander, regional police officer Kohat and district police officer Hangu to arrest the culprits who were threatening and attacking the journalists.