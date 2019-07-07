close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Two journalists escape unhurt in grenade attack

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

KALAYA: Two journalists on Sunday escaped unhurt in a grenade attack in Hangu district, local sources said. They said that an explosives device planted in a motorcycle parked outside the hujra of Syed Hassan Mahmood and Syed Adnan went off, but caused no casualty. Syed Hassan Mahmood, General Secretary of Orakzai Press Club, said that his family had been receiving threats from unknown people since long. He said his nephew Syed Adnan was kidnapped a few months back and FIR was registered at the Doaba Police Station. Expressing his concern, he said that the police could not apprehend the culprits so far. Meanwhile, in an emergency meeting held at the Orakzai Press Club, the members asked the chief minister, provincial police chief, corps commander, regional police officer Kohat and district police officer Hangu to arrest the culprits who were threatening and attacking the journalists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus