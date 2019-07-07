Kashmiris just struggle to bear fruit: AJK PM

MIRPUR: AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while paying rich tribute to Kashmiri hero Burhan Wani said he was a daring young man whose martyrdom gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle. In his message issued Sunday here on the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of Wani, he said we ought to pay rich tribute to all Kashmiri youths who laid down their lives for the sake of their motherland including Burhan Wani. He expressed thanks to Pakistani nation and media for persistently continuing moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir. Wani, 22, was martyred by Indian forces for constantly resisting them as a freedom fighter. When he observed that Indian occupation forces had crossed all limits of brutalities in IHK, he along with other freedom fighters got into action against them. He said Burhan was hero of entire Kashmiri nation. AJK premier gave message to APHC leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mir Waiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Asia Andrabi that they were not alone in this just struggle; their brethren from AJK are with them.

People of Gilgit-Baltistan and entire Pakistan stand behind them in this difficult time, he added.

Burhan, he said, was furious over the humiliating attitude of Indian forces with Kashmiris and he was against the forcible occupation of his motherland by India.

The demonstrations that erupted in the held Valley and their intensity in the wake of martyrdom of Wani forced the international community and media to break the silence over Kashmir, he noted.

Farooq Haider stated that when Shaheed Wani was paid rich tribute in the United Nations, it sent a wave of fury in the Indian parliament.

Wani was mentioned in the first international report on Kashmir by the UN, he said.

First time Kashmir came on top of UN agenda in five decades, he maintained.

He said today Wani had become a symbol of peaceful Kashmir liberation struggle. His name was part of documents of United Nations.

Let us pledge on the day of his anniversary that we would spare no effort in carrying his mission until the goal of liberation was achieved.