What Part-II of alleged video contains?

ISLAMABAD: One of the top constitutional office-holders, now retired, and an equally important person still holding an esteemed position in a state institution are named in Part-II of the scandalous video, whose Part-I was made public by the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday.

Informed sources said the alleged material in Part-II was far more shocking than Part-I. However, as against the general perception, the names included in Part-II neither belong to Pindi nor to Aabpara.

The Part-II contains the remaining portion of the alleged filmed talk of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who was allegedly giving the detailed account of how he was pressurized to hand down a verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said Part-II [of the video] showed the judge talking about what he had experienced in the office of important person still holding an esteemed position.

The alleged villain in the Part-II video is the important person still holding the esteemed position in a state institution. It also talked of how allegedly the case against Nawaz Sharif was minutely supervised, dictated and concluded.

On Saturday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif played an explosive video before the media, purportedly showing Judge Arshad Malik telling a man that he was blackmailed and coerced into convicting Nawaz Sharif despite no evidence against him.

The judge was shown telling a man namely Nasir Butt that “they have in possession secret material against everybody. “They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said.” Maryam claimed that the judge sent his car for Nasir Butt to bring him to his house and told him "there is no proof against Nawaz Sharif in the money-laundering and the assets beyond means cases, and those about kickbacks or Hussain Nawaz’s alleged money transfer from Saudi Arabia."

Arshad Malik, however, issued a statement on Sunday in which he did not disown the video completely but said the video shown by Maryam was contrary to facts and an out-of-context amalgamation of different talks on different occasions.

He admitted that he was known to the person Nasir Butt, who was seen in the video sitting next to him.

The Judge said the video was an attempt to malign him, his family and the institution of judiciary.

He said during the trial of Nawaz Sharif and other members of Sharif family, he was offered bribe a number of times and threatened with consequences if he refused to cooperate.