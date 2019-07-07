It’s a fake video, says judge

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik Sunday rejected PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s allegation that he had convicted former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif under coercion in Al-Azizia reference.

In a statement released to the media, Malik said he had sentenced Nawaz without any “fear or favour”.

Malik said he had watched the press conference as well as the video in which serious allegations were levelled against him.

“It is a conspiracy to affect my credibility as well as that of my institution and my family. Therefore, I want to present the facts,” he said.

“I am a resident of Rawalpindi and have appeared before courts as a lawyer before joining the judiciary.

The individual shown in the video, Nasir Butt, is also from the same city and is an old acquaintance. Nasir Butt and his brother Abdullah Butt have met me many times at numerous instances,” the judge said.

Malik said the video shown in Maryam’s press conference was not only contrary to facts, but it was also a despicable attempt to mesh together various instances and topics spoken about, and to present them out of context”.

“After Maryam’s press conference, it is necessary that the truth be brought forward […] during the hearing of cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family, I was repeatedly offered bribes by their representatives and also given threats of serious consequences if I did not cooperate,” alleged the judge.

“I decided to stay committed to the truth and left my life and wealth in the hands of God. Had I announced the verdict under pressure or greed, I would not have acquitted him [Nawaz Sharif] in one case and convicted him in the other,” said the judge.

He sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven-year jail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on December 4, 2018 and acquitted him in the Flagship Investments observing that there was no case against Nawaz.

“Dispensing justice, I announced conviction of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidence in Al-Azizia case whereas I acquitted him in the Flagship case,” he said.

“I also intended to make it clear that indirectly or directly, neither was there any pressure on me nor was there any greed. I made these decisions knowing God is omnipresent and on the basis of the law and facts.

This press conference was held merely to make my decisions controversial/disputable and to gain political advantages,” he added.

The judge further said that the videos shown during the press conference were “fake and based on lies and assumptions”; therefore, legal action should be taken against those individuals involved in this.