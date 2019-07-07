Jackson claims Novice Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jackson claimed the Novice Cup while Welcome Home was the winner of Manzoor Bagum Memorial Cup here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.
In another surprise win of the day, Zil Prince while entering an upper class and division race claimed second place behind Noor-e-Sahar, leaving everyone stunned.
Results: First race win Meri Sahiba, second Bet of the day and third Lovely Poma
Second race win Noor-e-Sahar, second Zil Prince and Nice Moon
Third race win Jackson, second Naveed Choice and third Hockey Star
Fourth race win Best Teams, second Nice O and third Chan Punjabi
Fifth race win JF Thunder, second After Hero and third Abbas Princess
Sixth race win Welcome Home, second Prince Albert and Madhuri Dixit
Seventh race win Sea Horse, second Keep It Up and third Salam-e-Dera.
LAHORE: Jackson claimed the Novice Cup while Welcome Home was the winner of Manzoor Bagum Memorial Cup here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.
In another surprise win of the day, Zil Prince while entering an upper class and division race claimed second place behind Noor-e-Sahar, leaving everyone stunned.
Results: First race win Meri Sahiba, second Bet of the day and third Lovely Poma
Second race win Noor-e-Sahar, second Zil Prince and Nice Moon
Third race win Jackson, second Naveed Choice and third Hockey Star
Fourth race win Best Teams, second Nice O and third Chan Punjabi
Fifth race win JF Thunder, second After Hero and third Abbas Princess
Sixth race win Welcome Home, second Prince Albert and Madhuri Dixit
Seventh race win Sea Horse, second Keep It Up and third Salam-e-Dera.