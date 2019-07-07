close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Jackson claims Novice Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

LAHORE: Jackson claimed the Novice Cup while Welcome Home was the winner of Manzoor Bagum Memorial Cup here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

In another surprise win of the day, Zil Prince while entering an upper class and division race claimed second place behind Noor-e-Sahar, leaving everyone stunned.

Results: First race win Meri Sahiba, second Bet of the day and third Lovely Poma

Second race win Noor-e-Sahar, second Zil Prince and Nice Moon

Third race win Jackson, second Naveed Choice and third Hockey Star

Fourth race win Best Teams, second Nice O and third Chan Punjabi

Fifth race win JF Thunder, second After Hero and third Abbas Princess

Sixth race win Welcome Home, second Prince Albert and Madhuri Dixit

Seventh race win Sea Horse, second Keep It Up and third Salam-e-Dera.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus