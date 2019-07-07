Jackson claims Novice Cup

LAHORE: Jackson claimed the Novice Cup while Welcome Home was the winner of Manzoor Bagum Memorial Cup here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

In another surprise win of the day, Zil Prince while entering an upper class and division race claimed second place behind Noor-e-Sahar, leaving everyone stunned.

Results: First race win Meri Sahiba, second Bet of the day and third Lovely Poma

Second race win Noor-e-Sahar, second Zil Prince and Nice Moon

Third race win Jackson, second Naveed Choice and third Hockey Star

Fourth race win Best Teams, second Nice O and third Chan Punjabi

Fifth race win JF Thunder, second After Hero and third Abbas Princess

Sixth race win Welcome Home, second Prince Albert and Madhuri Dixit

Seventh race win Sea Horse, second Keep It Up and third Salam-e-Dera.