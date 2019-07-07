Pakistan U-19s whitewash SA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan whitewashed South Africa under-19 team, winning the last and seventh one-dayer by seven wickets in Durban Sunday.

Harris Khan (69 not out) helped Pakistan under-19s hit up 183-run winning target in 38th over. According to information available here Basit Ali (56) also played well in this last encounter. Earlier, Mohammad Aamir (3-40), Aamir Ali (2-37) and Harris (2-21) bowled well to restrict South Africa to 182 all out in 48th over. Parsons (37) and J Bird (29) were the only notable run getters for South Africa.

Scores: South Africa 182 all out in 48 overs (Parsons 37, J Bird 29, Mohammad Aamir 3-40, Aamir Ali 2-37, Harris Khan 2-21) Pakistan 185 for 3 in 37.3 overs (Harris Khan 69*, Basit Ali 58, G Cotzee 1-40).Man of the Match: Harris Khan

Pakistan captain, Rohail Nazir, who was later declared player of the series, reflecting on the series, said: “I am really happy that we are playing consistently good cricket in the last four weeks. Our team has performed well in all departments of the game, and we have completed a clean sweep in the series. “I am satisfied over my personal performance as I was declared best player of the series in last month’s Sri Lanka series and now against South Africa.”