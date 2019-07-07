Pakistan U-19s whitewash SA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan whitewashed South Africa under-19 team, winning the last and seventh one-dayer by seven wickets in Durban Sunday.
Harris Khan (69 not out) helped Pakistan under-19s hit up 183-run winning target in 38th over. According to information available here Basit Ali (56) also played well in this last encounter. Earlier, Mohammad Aamir (3-40), Aamir Ali (2-37) and Harris (2-21) bowled well to restrict South Africa to 182 all out in 48th over. Parsons (37) and J Bird (29) were the only notable run getters for South Africa.
Scores: South Africa 182 all out in 48 overs (Parsons 37, J Bird 29, Mohammad Aamir 3-40, Aamir Ali 2-37, Harris Khan 2-21) Pakistan 185 for 3 in 37.3 overs (Harris Khan 69*, Basit Ali 58, G Cotzee 1-40).Man of the Match: Harris Khan
Pakistan captain, Rohail Nazir, who was later declared player of the series, reflecting on the series, said: “I am really happy that we are playing consistently good cricket in the last four weeks. Our team has performed well in all departments of the game, and we have completed a clean sweep in the series. “I am satisfied over my personal performance as I was declared best player of the series in last month’s Sri Lanka series and now against South Africa.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan whitewashed South Africa under-19 team, winning the last and seventh one-dayer by seven wickets in Durban Sunday.
Harris Khan (69 not out) helped Pakistan under-19s hit up 183-run winning target in 38th over. According to information available here Basit Ali (56) also played well in this last encounter. Earlier, Mohammad Aamir (3-40), Aamir Ali (2-37) and Harris (2-21) bowled well to restrict South Africa to 182 all out in 48th over. Parsons (37) and J Bird (29) were the only notable run getters for South Africa.
Scores: South Africa 182 all out in 48 overs (Parsons 37, J Bird 29, Mohammad Aamir 3-40, Aamir Ali 2-37, Harris Khan 2-21) Pakistan 185 for 3 in 37.3 overs (Harris Khan 69*, Basit Ali 58, G Cotzee 1-40).Man of the Match: Harris Khan
Pakistan captain, Rohail Nazir, who was later declared player of the series, reflecting on the series, said: “I am really happy that we are playing consistently good cricket in the last four weeks. Our team has performed well in all departments of the game, and we have completed a clean sweep in the series. “I am satisfied over my personal performance as I was declared best player of the series in last month’s Sri Lanka series and now against South Africa.”