Marquez heads Moto2 event after win in Germany

SACHSENRING, Germany: Honda rider Alex Marquez regained top spot in the Moto2 championship standings after charging to victory at Sachsenring on Sunday.

The 23-year-old brother of MotoGP’s Marc started on pole but did not hit the front until the fifth lap after which he moved clear of the field, setting a new lap record of 1min 24.317sec.The South African Brad Binder claimed his second successive second place on his KTM while local rider Marcel Schroetter collected a third podium of the season on his Kalex.

“I felt good from the beginning. My start was bad but I came back and found a good gap,” said Marquez who now leads the championship with 136 points, eight clear of the Swiss Thomas Luethi.

The Italian rider Lorenzo Dalla Porta won the Moto3 race on his Honda ahead of the Spaniards Marcos Ramirez and Aron Canet. Dalla Porta now leads the standings with 125 points, two clear of Canet.

Meanwhile Finn Niki Tuuli won the inaugural MotoE Grand Prix race at the Sachsenring on Sunday as organisers finally got the first season off the ground after a series of setbacks.The maiden MotoE campaign was originally scheduled to start in May at the Spanish Grand Prix, but a fire in the paddock during testing in March at Jerez wiped out the entire fleet of electric motorbikes. It was then decided to postpone the opening race until Germany.