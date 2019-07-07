US beat Netherlands in to retain World Cup title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LYON: A Megan Rapinoe penalty and a Rose Lavelle strike gave the United States a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the women’s World Cup final in Lyon on Sunday as the holders retained their title.
After a goalless first half, the USA went in front just after the hour when Rapinoe converted a spot-kick given following a VAR review.The excellent Lavelle made it 2-0 in the 69th minute as the USA won the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions and denied European champions the Netherlands a famous trophy double.
