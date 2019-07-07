BD’s Mashrafe takes blame for ‘disappointing’ World Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza Sunday said he regretted his team let down its supporters and that he took responsibility for failing to reach the World Cup final four.

"We are definitely disappointed. If some results had gone our way maybe we could have reached the semi-final," Mashrafe told reporters after the team’s return to Dhaka. "Overall, the way we played was very positive... but we couldn’t fulfill our expectations," he said. Bangladesh dropped down to eighth place at the end of the league phase of the World Cup after South Africa defeated Australia in the last match before the semi-finals, at Old Trafford.

Bangladesh defeated South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan and narrowly lost to some top teams to stay in contention for a semi-final place until their penultimate game. They ended the competition with successive defeats against neighbours India and Pakistan. Mashrafe said a lack of consistency by some of the players, coupled with poor luck, hurt the team’s prospects in the tournament.

Shakib finished the World Cup with 606 runs and 11 wickets while paceman Mustafizur Rahman was among other top Bangladeshi performers, claiming 20 scalps. Mashrafe himself struggled with form in the tournament, picking up just one wicket in eight matches.