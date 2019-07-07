Time to plan for cricket’s better future

ISLAMABAD: It is never too late to plan for a better future. Overcoming existing flaws and shaping up the future of Pakistan cricket is what the ambition and plan should be aimed at by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that braces for a new era.

The post conventional cricket structure that stayed in operation for years and years saw departmental teams hand and gloves with the regional associations to form the first class structure. Now it is all about Provincial cricket as far as the first class structure is concerned to do the needful.

Lesser matches with what promised and said to be quality cricket. Whether the new system that envisage only handful of matches in a season for each team would be enough to judge the quality and consistency of a cricketer would remain to be seen. What matters most following the World Cup early exit now is to plan for future mega international events in a way where the best of talent could be picked and groomed well in time. The 2019 Pakistan World Cup campaign, it goes without saying, was a totally mismanaged one.

While all other leading outfits were well-prepared to unleash their best of combination for this major occasion, Pakistani selectors were seen busy playing with the emotions of players. No one knew even days ahead of the start of the Cup as what would be the ultimate combination of the greenshirts.

Whether Mohammad Aamir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali would be part of the show or why there is a need to pick a totally raw speedster (Mohammad Husnain) for this most crucial event. Why Wahab has never been a part of the one-day team prior to the World Cup? Why Asif was picked only for World Cup as he was never considered as a serious contender to play one-day series prior to the mega event. All these blunt follies meant that selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, was confused or clueless about the best possible team formation. Even the most experienced of Pakistan bowlers Amir was not sure of his place in the team.

There was also a big question mark over unexpected Inzamam’s presence in England. Chief selector usually has nothing to do with the tour selection matters that solely should be the work of coaches and captain. Team’s technical handling during the World Cup and preceding series against England was not up to the required professional levels. Embarking on the two months international cricket commitments that also included the World Cup with just two specialist openers was the biggest mistake. To say that Pakistan team openers had one of the worst opening wicket record in the World Cup would be no exaggeration.

Both Fakharuz Zaman and Imamul Haq looked totally off colored. Unlike other teams Pakistan did not have a back up opener to replace at least one of these, forcing the management to stick with the two throughout the event.

Not batting first after winning the toss against India was the worst of mistakes (miscalculation) that ultimately changed the shape of this crucial match. Those following Pakistan cricket know well the only chance against the well versed Indian team was to put them under runs pressure. With the wicket suitable for batting, there is a need to investigate as what forced Pakistan management to take such a reckless decision. Quite interestingly, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had led the team to pocket the 1992 World Cup, had advised the team to opt for batting, through a tweet.

The greenshirts also had their problems when it came to going for a kill in a match against Australia. An easy chase was made so difficult courtesy to our captain Sarfraz Ahmad.Though numerous flaws were visible in Sarfraz’s handling the team and his questionable ability to taking decisions at right time, his individual performance was also far from satisfactory. As a captain he never tried to lead from the front. His effort had always been to stay back and wait for the lesser pressure time to bat.

His such attitude never helped others to play attacking and positive cricket. Sarfraz’s 143 runs in eight innings with a poor average of around 28 runs never justified his status of being a quality leader.

For Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and Harris Sohail the World Cup should be a wonderful experience. All three looked eager and hungry for runs and were never afraid of meeting the tough situation head on.

In bowling, Shaheen Shah Afridi has given Pakistan future hopes. The quality of left arm seam and pace he is possessing surely makes him one of the brightest future prospects for the country. The day is not far away when we would see Shaheen pairing with Mohammad Husnain to form a lethal new ball pair, possibly more threatening in nature than erstwhile Ws. But to achieve that target, there is a need to give the duo confidence and required coaching from better and serious coaches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi comments after returning with a record figures of 6-35 was little surprising for majority of fans. “ Today I specially took permission from the coach to bowl yorkers and got the results. That means he was asked by the bowling coach Azhar Mehmood not to bowl these lethal yorkers that uprooted stumps of Bangladesh batsmen. Why he was asked not to bowl yorkers?”