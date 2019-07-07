Japan’s Tanaka added to AL all-star team

LOS ANGELES: New York Yankees player Masahiro Tanaka was named as a late addition Saturday to the pitching staff for the American League all-star team, Major League Baseball announced.

The Yankees starter was added as a replacement for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury.Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 30-year-old Tanaka has battled his way into the mid-summer classic.

This is the second all-star selection for Tanaka, who will join teammates closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman, infielder DJ LeMahieu, infielder Gleyber Torres and catcher Gary Sanchez on the AL roster.