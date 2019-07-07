close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 8, 2019

Japan’s Tanaka added to AL all-star team

Sports

AFP
July 8, 2019

LOS ANGELES: New York Yankees player Masahiro Tanaka was named as a late addition Saturday to the pitching staff for the American League all-star team, Major League Baseball announced.

The Yankees starter was added as a replacement for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury.Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 30-year-old Tanaka has battled his way into the mid-summer classic.

This is the second all-star selection for Tanaka, who will join teammates closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman, infielder DJ LeMahieu, infielder Gleyber Torres and catcher Gary Sanchez on the AL roster.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus