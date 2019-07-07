Japan’s Tanaka added to AL all-star team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: New York Yankees player Masahiro Tanaka was named as a late addition Saturday to the pitching staff for the American League all-star team, Major League Baseball announced.
The Yankees starter was added as a replacement for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury.Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 30-year-old Tanaka has battled his way into the mid-summer classic.
This is the second all-star selection for Tanaka, who will join teammates closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman, infielder DJ LeMahieu, infielder Gleyber Torres and catcher Gary Sanchez on the AL roster.
LOS ANGELES: New York Yankees player Masahiro Tanaka was named as a late addition Saturday to the pitching staff for the American League all-star team, Major League Baseball announced.
The Yankees starter was added as a replacement for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury.Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 30-year-old Tanaka has battled his way into the mid-summer classic.
This is the second all-star selection for Tanaka, who will join teammates closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman, infielder DJ LeMahieu, infielder Gleyber Torres and catcher Gary Sanchez on the AL roster.