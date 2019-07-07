Greek conservatives on track for landslide win

ATHENS: Greece´s conservative New Democracy party is on course for a crushing victory against leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Sunday´s general election and will return to power after over four years in the opposition, exit polls showed Sunday. A combined survey by Greece´s main TV stations showed New Democracy, headed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, son of a former prime minister, leading Tsipras´s Syriza party by an average of 40 percent to 28.5 percent.

“The result has been determined... but we´ll be back,” outgoing finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos told state TV ERT. If these results are confirmed, the 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant Mitsotakis will have a majority of up to 167 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. Tsipras´s party will have up to 82 seats, the polls showed.

The final number will depend on how smaller parties fare. They need at least 3.0 percent of the vote to enter parliament. The contents of at least one ballot box will likely be unaccounted for, after it was stolen by suspected anarchists in Athens, police said.

New arrivals fighting to secure representation are Greek Solution, a nationalist party formed by TV salesman Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25, an anti-austerity party formed by maverick economist and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. According to the exit polls, Varoufakis´s party could elect up to 14 lawmakers. Greek Solution could end up with 13 deputies, as many as neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, which is in steep decline amid an ongoing trial for the 2013 murder of an anti-fascist rapper, allegedly carried out with the knowledge of senior Golden Dawn members.

New Democracy was last in power in 2014, in coalition with the Greek socialists. Mitsotakis is a scion of one of Greece´s top political families. He is the son of former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, one of the country´s longest-serving parliamentarians.

His sister is former minister Dora Bakoyannis, Athens´s first female mayor. And new Athens mayor Costas Bakoyannis, elected in May, is his nephew. Sunday´s election is Greece´s third in as many months, and the first held in midsummer since 1928. In May, New Democracy beat Syriza by nearly 9.5 points in European parliament elections. A week later, it completed a near-sweep of Greek regions in local elections. After that, Tsipras was forced to call an early election.

His term was scheduled to end in the autumn. Greece´s youngest premier in more than a century, Tsipras had trailed in the polls for months amid widespread dissatisfaction over high taxes. In parts of the country, there was also a backlash against a controversial agreement with North Macedonia that ended a bitter 27-year dispute over the country´s name.