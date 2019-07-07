close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2019

Tanker wasn’t headed to Syria: Iran deputy FM

World

N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2019

GENEVA: An Iranian tanker captured by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar was not headed to Syria, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday in a press conference broadcast live on state TV.

Royal Marines seized the tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic intervention described as “maritime robbery” by Araqchi. The minister said the giant tanker has a capacity of up to two million barrels of oil and that is why it was traveling through the Strait of Gibraltar rather than the Suez Canal. He did not give information on the tanker’s final destination. “Despite what the government of England is claiming, the target and destination of this tanker wasn’t Syria,” Araqchi said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus