Tanker wasn’t headed to Syria: Iran deputy FM

GENEVA: An Iranian tanker captured by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar was not headed to Syria, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday in a press conference broadcast live on state TV.

Royal Marines seized the tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic intervention described as “maritime robbery” by Araqchi. The minister said the giant tanker has a capacity of up to two million barrels of oil and that is why it was traveling through the Strait of Gibraltar rather than the Suez Canal. He did not give information on the tanker’s final destination. “Despite what the government of England is claiming, the target and destination of this tanker wasn’t Syria,” Araqchi said.