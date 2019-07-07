Pope calls for humanitarian corridors to protect migrants

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said prayers on Sunday for victims of the bombing of a migrant center in Libya last week and called for concerted action to create extensive humanitarian corridors to prevent similar tragedies. An air strike hit a detention center housing mainly African migrants in Tripoli last Tuesday, killing dozens and wounding many more. “The international community cannot put up with such grave acts,” the Pope said in his weekly Angelus in Rome. Pope Francis also called for prayers for those caught up in recent attacks in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.