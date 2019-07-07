close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2019

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors to protect migrants

World

N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said prayers on Sunday for victims of the bombing of a migrant center in Libya last week and called for concerted action to create extensive humanitarian corridors to prevent similar tragedies. An air strike hit a detention center housing mainly African migrants in Tripoli last Tuesday, killing dozens and wounding many more. “The international community cannot put up with such grave acts,” the Pope said in his weekly Angelus in Rome. Pope Francis also called for prayers for those caught up in recent attacks in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus