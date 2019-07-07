close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
AFP
July 8, 2019

Nepal declines permission for Dalai Lama’s birthday celebration

World

KATHMANDU: The Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations in Nepal were cancelled Sunday after the government refused permission for the event to go ahead, officials said, in another sign of the growing influence of China over its Himalayan neighbour. Nepal is home to around 20,000 exiled Tibetans, but under pressure from Beijing the current communist government has taken an increasingly hardline stance on their activities. “Permission was not issued because there might be a problem in peace and security,” said Krishna Bahadur Katuwal, assistant chief district officer of Kathmandu. “Nothing may happen, but we have to be cautious about chances of inappropriate activities or even self-immolations,” he told AFP.

