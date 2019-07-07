Hard time is about to pass, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that economic situation of the country will improve if the looted money is brought back. Hard time is about to pass, he claimed and added that economic discipline will bring about stability.

The chief minister said that historical buildings that are attractive will be utilised for tourism purpose.

He said that in order to add up resources, best utilisations of government assets would be ensured. Opening up of rest houses for public is an exemplary step of the Punjab government. He further maintained that the people would be benefitted from the best boarding and lodging facilities in these rest houses. Usman Buzdar said that promotion of tourism was the basic entity of our economic policy and new tourist points would be developed under comprehensive tourism policy in Punjab. He said that programme of providing all facilities at tourists point was being speedily implemented. Promotion of tourism will create job opportunities for localities.

Earlier, while talking to a delegation the chief minister said that our economic situation would be changed if the looted money comes back. Hard time is about to pass, he claimed and added further that economic discipline will bring stability. Furthermore, he said that we will bring positive and long-term effect in people’s lives and people with less income will be included in the circle of economic development.

ABDUL SATTAR EDHI IS PRIDE OF HUMANITY: Sardar Usman Buzdar said that late Abdul Sattar Edhi is pride of humanity and true face of Pakistan whose life is a beacon of light for all social workers. While paying tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his third death anniversary, the chief minister said that Abdul Sattar Edhi had served people without any discrimination and shared their sorrows. This life teaches us that if intentions are honest then a person alone can serve humanity. The glittering light of Abdul Sattar Edhi is shedding light and enlightening thousands of people today. Furthermore, he said that Ehsas Programme of the government was in line with the working style of Edhi and its sole aim was to extend helping hands to under privileged people and it would keep alive the tradition of serving humanity.

CM GRIEVED: Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa, former VC of Punjab University. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for lamenting family to bear this loss with fortitude. He said that educational and administrative service of Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa for Punjab University would always be remembered.