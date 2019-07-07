Commits suicide

HARIPUR: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well, police said on Sunday. Cops of Kotnajibullah Police Station said Mehnaz, 35, wife of Akhtar Zaman of village Baka Purana, was mentally ill for the last few months. On Saturday, she went out of her home and jumped into a well. The local and family members took her out after an effort of half an hour but she could not survive and died.