Traders to observe shutdown

MANSEHRA: The traders have announced to observe a complete shutdown strike on July 13 if the federal government doesn’t withdraw unaffordable taxes and the recent increase in prices of essential commodities.

“We would strictly follow shutter down strike call given by traders at the federal level and would keep our businesses completely shut on July 13,” Mohammad Shoaib, the president traders body, told reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the business community and ordinary people couldn’t tolerate more taxes and current price-hike and were left with no other option but to commit suicide. “Initially we are going to observe shutdown strike next week and even then our demands are not met, we would announce a series of streets protests, shutter down strikes and agitation across country,” said Shoaib.