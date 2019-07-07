11,270 appear in UET entrance test across KPz

PESHAWAR: Around 11,270 candidates appeared in the entrance test for admission to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in the province for the academic session 2019-20.

The test was held on Sunday in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan centres simultaneously under the aegis of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The result would be announced today (Monday) and it would be available on ETEA website www.etea.edu. pk and www. enggentrancetest.pk. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Khyber Medical University VC Prof Dr Arshad Javed, Dean for UET’s Faculty of Electrical Engineering Prof Dr Naeem Arbab, ETEA Executive Director Sharafat Rabbani and Secretary Education Manzoor Ahmad were also present on the occasion. Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that test centres have been increased to provide candidates with a comfortable environment in major cities including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat and Dera Ismail Khan.

This was the first time we conducted the test indoors that took place with no pilferage and mishap. He thanked the Higher Education Department for assuring full cooperation. At Peshawar Centre, a total of 4,601 candidates appeared in the test with 4,386 candidates for admission in engineering disciplines, and 215 candidates appeared for Computer Science group including 290 female candidates. Of 1,667 candidates at Abbottabad centre, 1,611 candidates appeared for engineering group, whereas 56 candidates for the computer science group.

In Swat centre, 956 candidates appeared in the test, including 923 candidates for engineering disciplines and 33 for the Computer Science group. At Mardan centre, 1,289 candidates appeared in the test, with 1,254 for engineering disciplines and 35 for CS.

At Kohat centre, 944 candidates appeared in the test, ie 916 for engineering disciplines and 28 for CS. In Malakand Centre, 787 candidates appeared, of which 767 for engineering group and 21 for CS, while 1024 candidates appeared at Dera Ismail Khan centre, of whom 984 applied for engineering disciplines and 40 for computer science.