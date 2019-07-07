Two held in murder case of six

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday arrested two accused involved in the murder of six persons in Islamabad in 2013, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said the cops of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station arrested Jan Mohammad and Zahid from a house in the area. “The police conducted the raid after a tip-off that the accused were hiding in a house in the city,” the sources said.The two were wanted by the Islamabad police in a case of the murder of six persons in 2013.The accused had been at large for the last six years. They were wanted to the Islamabad police for the murder of six persons, including children. Two of the accused were already arrested and convicted by the court while others were absconders, acting SP, City, Atiq Shah told reporters.