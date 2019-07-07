Six posts of VCs advertised

LAHORE Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Sunday advertised the posts of vice-chancellors (VCs) for six public sector universities of the province with July 26, 2019 as last date to submit applications. These universities include Government College University (GCU) Lahore, University of Education (UOE) Lahore, Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.