Mon Jul 08, 2019
A
APP
July 8, 2019

Remove stagnant water to prevent dengue spread

Lahore

A
APP
July 8, 2019

Rawalpindi: As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to this agency, the CEO said though only two dengue cases have been detected in the year 2019 but there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

