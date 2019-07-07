Congo health advisory issued ahead of Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi: In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid ul Azha, District Health Authority(DHA) has issued directions here on Sunday.

According to a hand out issued here, the residents were advised to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals are being transported in the city areas. The DHA also advised to wear light-coloured clothing during a visit to the animal market so that ticks can be easily detected on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely; and use approved repellents on clothing and skin.