AMC convocation tomorrow

LAHORE: The second convocation of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) and 8th of Post Graduate Medical Institute will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) where medical students would get their degrees.

Principal, PGMI/AMC, Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab while talking about the convocation said 175 passing out doctors would receive their degrees while position holders and best graduates will be awarded with medals. He disclosed the medical college would maintain its tradition and professors of Ameer Uddin Medical College would award gold medals from their own pockets to every medical student who secures first position in different subject.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said the administration has allowed every student to bring two guests with them in this convocation. He said Ameer Uddin Medical College started its functioning in year 2012 and now its 2nd convocation is going to be held. He hoped that all those completing their medical education would start their professional and practical career for the service of ailing humanity. Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that the completion of medical education and getting the degree of MBBS and specialisation is the dream of every medical student and all the students deserve congratulations on holding of the convocation.

Organisation Secretary of this convocation Prof Dr Najam-ul-Hasnain said all-out efforts would be made to make this event a success and initial arrangements have been completed. He said all the committees have been assigned relevant responsibilities and students would also put their share in holding of the convocation.