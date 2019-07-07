The price of existing

This refers to the letter ‘Taxes help not hurt’ (July 5) by Tarique M Mailk. I disagree with some of the writer’s points because taxes may help a country for development, but only those nations where the government at least tries to use them according to the people’s best interest. What is our government doing for public? Where are they using the taxes they are taking from us? Our government has failed to win the goodwill of the public for a reason and that reason is their complete apathy to our people’s suffering. On the one side, our PM is saying that taxes will help the public so they should pay taxes, but then they increase the prices for everything too. It is well known that our salaries are barely enough. The government needs to eliminate corruption and their selfish and greedy money-grabbing practises and try to see each citizen’s condition instead.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran