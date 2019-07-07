Usman Khawaja ruled out as Aussies call up Wade, Marsh

MANCHESTER: Australia head coach Justin Langer has confirmed batsman Usman Khawaja will miss the rest of the World Cup with a hamstring strain.

Top-order batsman Khawaja suffered the left hamstring injury in Australia’s surprise 10-run defeat by South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday. Matthew Wade will replace Khawaja in the World Cup holders’ 15-man squad, subject to confirmation from the ICC. Khawaja’s absence will be a blow for Australia heading into Thursday’s semi-final clash with old rivals England at Edgbaston. “It’s such a pity for Khawaja, for someone who’s been so integral to how we’ve been playing,” Langer told Cricket Australia’s website on Sunday. “Mitch Marsh is going to come on standby for Marcus Stoinis just to see how he comes up. If they have to come in they’ll be ready to step up,” Langer added.