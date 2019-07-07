close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
AFP
July 8, 2019

High-flying Shaheen is future Pakistan star: Wasim Akram

Sports

AFP
July 8, 2019

LONDON: Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoyed a breakthrough World Cup campaign, prompting Wasim Akram to hail the teenager as a future star.

The teenager recorded Pakistan’s best-ever World Cup bowling figures with a scintillating spell of 6-35 in Friday’s win over Bangladesh at Lord’s. Despite that victory in their last group match, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they had an inferior net run-rate compared to fourth-placed New Zealand, who also had 11 points from nine matches.

But the gloom of not reaching the last four was lifted by a series of eye-catching performances from Shaheen and several other rising Pakistan stars that offered hope for the coming years.Wasim, who starred in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph, said he was delighted to have witnessed Shaheen’s progress. “Definitely, Shaheen is one for the future, a beacon of light for the next generation of fast bowlers,” the former left-arm quick told AFP.

“Shaheen is hard-working and a quick learner so these traits will take him to places.” Wasim was surprised that Pakistan delayed Shaheen’s World Cup baptism, leaving him out until the fourth match of their campaign against Australia in Taunton. “Shaheen is a wicket-taking bowler ... so it’s over me why he was not played from the start.”

