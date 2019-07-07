Future as captain PCB’s decision, says Sarfraz

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Sunday rubbished rumours that he would resign from his post, saying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed him and to retain or remove him was also the board’s call, Geo News reported.

Sarfraz, whose team narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-final, was speaking at a press conference in Karachi. “The World Cup team was made with my consultancy and their performance satisfied me,” he said, adding: “I will not leave my captaincy.”

Sarfraz said that unfortunately the team’s net run rate was short and the team could not play in the semi-finals but 11 points from a possible 18 was “not bad at all”.

When questioned about his own batting, he said that he did not think about himself but prioritised the team, which is why Haris Sohail, who was in good form, was given a higher slot in the batting order than him.

The skipper said his quote about Pakistan needing a miracle against Bangladesh was distorted by the media and presented as if he had set a 500-run target for the team’s batsmen. He said in the light of that he would not give the media any news, and instead let the PCB make a decision on his captaincy.

Sarfraz acknowledged that the premature end to his team’s World Cup 2019 campaign was “disappointing”, but he urged fans to look at the gains made during the tournament, chiefly among which was the emergence of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“The premature end to our World Cup campaign was highly disappointing and the whole team was upset that they could not live up to their fans’ hopes,” he said, adding despite their victory against Bangladesh at Lords, the dressing room was all but smiles as they came to terms with their fate.

Sarfraz, during an interview with the Daily Jang, said that the World Cup produced stars like Azam, Imam and Afridi who will go on to become mega stars at the 2023 World Cup. “The way experts are sold on the trio’s abilities, all three will be central to Pakistan’s victories at the World Cup in India,” he said.

“Not being able to play the semi-finals definitely made us all very upset but I can say with confidence that Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are the new superstars. The future victories for Pakistan will be resting upon the shoulders of these three and they have a very long international career ahead of them.

“The youngsters’ record-breaking performances indicate that their future is very bright and that they will carry Pakistani cricket forward.”

The captain said that their heavy seven-wicket defeat in their opening match against West Indies dented their campaign. “We could not recover from getting out at a paltry score of 105,” he said, adding that adding that the Australia match made matters ever worse. The skipper then described what changed after the India campaign and how the team got back on track.

“After our defeat against India, I told all our players that we were faltering and making mistakes somewhere because the coaching staff did their part and trained us intensely but of course it was our responsibility to play well and to play our part.Sarfraz said that as far as his individual performance is concerned, he performed well as a wicketkeeper and remained unbeaten with the bat in three matches.