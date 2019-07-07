Woman, 3 kids stable after London stabbing

LONDON: A woman and her three children are in a stable condition after being stabbed at a home in north London. A man, 44, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder following the “appalling attack” in Bounds Green, Enfield, on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

The four victims had received intensive treatment and were now stable and in a non-life threatening condition in hospital, Scotland Yard said. The woman, who is aged in her thirties, and the girls, who are aged under 12, were treated for serious stab wounds.

Police were called at 12.13pm to Livingstone Road, a residential street off the North Circular Road. Detectives said the attacker was known to the victims and they were not hunting anyone else. One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard screaming and then I saw a woman lying down on the ground where the (police) tent is. She looked in really bad shape. Then I saw a 10-year-old girl on the floor. She was in very bad shape too. I’m not sure about the others. It’s awful.”

The 51-year-old man said he was listening to the radio when he heard a woman screaming. He said: “I turned the radio off, then heard the screams separating, like three or four times within a few seconds, like ‘ahh... ahh... ahh’ as though something was happening to her.”

The neighbour said he then saw a young boy running from the house “in a panic”. Detective Sergeant Joe Stewart, of Enfield Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “This was an appalling attack on a woman and her young children.

“They have sustained very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with them as they continue to receive vital treatment in hospital. Attacks like this on such young people are extremely rare. At this early stage of the investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time.”Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD3735/06July or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.