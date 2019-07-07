Labour sets out plan to break up Treasury

LONDON: Labour would break up the Treasury and base part of it in the north, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.

McDonnell said Labour would base its planned national transformation fund in northern England so “better decisions will be made” about how the money is spent. Labour has promised to create the fund to invest £250 billion in infrastructure over 10 years.

On BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, McDonnell said: “What I’m saying is we need to pour money into the north, investment long term on infrastructure, training, rebuilding the economy, but the better way to make decisions is to have them made in that locality, in the region.

“So I’m saying let’s split Number 11, take the national transformation fund — where these resources will come from — take those decisions makers and administrators and take them up north.”He told the Manchester Evening News: “It isn’t just relocating the unit, it’s relocating decision-making as well. But actually the relocation of parts of Number 11 I think is significant, because you do want the civil servants meeting up with businesses and civic leaders and others. People think it isn’t important, that it doesn’t matter where they’re located. Oh yes it does. People need to know what lives people are living in those areas.”