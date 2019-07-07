PTI govt orders forensic audit of video clip

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government has ordered a forensic audit into the video following which all the facts about the video would be presented before the public.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, Awan also termed the video “fake and fabricated”, which, she said, was “an attempt to undermine state institutions”. She claimed both characters in the audio-video tape story were “certified liars”. In a tweet she alleged the maker of the alleged video Nasir Butt was “a notorious murderer and gang leader, whereas Maryam Safdar, the person who played the tape, was involved in presenting a fake letter in the court using Calibri font, and beneficial owner of Benami properties”.

Awan said the PML-N was “trying to create chaos in the country for political gains”. She held the former ruling party responsible for the current price hike, claiming its leadership had committed “massive corruption” and “used national resources for their personal benefit”. “The hue and cry being made by some political elements is aimed at diverting the people’s attention from their corruption,” she added.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in the supremacy of the rule of law and was taking steps to strengthen democratic institutions and promote democracy at the grassroots level.

She said the government was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of crises and the people would observe a visible change in this regard in near future. “The former rulers promoted the culture of corruption only to prolong their tenures and in the process ruined the national economy,” she said. “But the present government is endeavouring to rid the country from poverty and corruption for a better future of the coming generations.”

She said several positive steps had been taken for strengthening the economy and added the government was going all-out to bring about radical changes in every sector as well as solving the problems being faced by the people. The special assistant said the government was also taking necessary measures for resolving the issues confronting the business community. “The government’s efforts are aimed at keeping the industrial production wheel moving,” she said, adding: “Since the business community is the backbone of the national economy, the government will announce a special business policy soon.”