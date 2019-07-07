University lecturer in Kabul arrested for links with Daesh

KABUL: The Afghan forces arrested three suspects, including a Kabul University lecturer, for links with Daesh in recruiting for the group and plotting terrorist attacks in the capital city, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Sunday.

Mubashir Muslimyar, who has been arrested by the security forces, is a lecturer at Kabul University who used to encourage students to join the terrorist group, the NDS said in the statement.

According to the NDS statement, the arrested members of Daesh are involved in plotting following attacks in Kabul: Attack on a wrestling club, Maiwand Gym, in the west of Kabul on September 5, 2018, in which at least 21 people were killed; attack on a bus carrying the employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission in Kabul on June 4, which left five people dead; and an attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul this year.

Those arrested have confessed that they were motivated by three Kabul University lecturers, including Zahir Daee and Mohammad Maroof, to join Daesh and take part in terrorist activities. Some Afghan senators on Sunday said they supported the arrest of the individuals and called for more efforts by security forces in this respect.