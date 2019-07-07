close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
July 8, 2019

Separate quota for women in ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’

National

July 8, 2019

Islamabad: In bid to empower women, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to reserve separate quota of young women in ’Kamyab Jawan Programme’.

“Women comprised more than half of the population so there was dire need to uplift them economically to bring them into mainstream of society fabric,” an official told this agency. He said that PMYA will collaborate with Ministry of Human Rights to strengthen more and more women to participate in economic activities to become self-dependent and self-sufficient. He said for their technical and vocational training PMYA will associate them with best technical institutes adding that in other schemes like SME lending loan facility, women would have separate quota. Women will also be selected from remote and rural areas to bring them forward for self-governing and for the development of the country, he stated.

